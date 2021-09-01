Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 116,734 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 95,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.