KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.04. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $81,836,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

