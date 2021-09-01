ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

