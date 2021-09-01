Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $64.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

