JustBet Trading Down 21.8% This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.38 million and $5,298.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00161353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.15 or 0.07430123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,724.77 or 1.00222079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.22 or 0.01010561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

