FortKnoxster Tops 1-Day Volume of $419,492.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $419,492.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00121340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00834546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048961 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

