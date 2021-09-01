CoinEx Token Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $54.71 million and $1.11 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00121340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00834546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048961 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

