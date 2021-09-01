Keel Point LLC Acquires Shares of 1,276 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.73.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

