Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

