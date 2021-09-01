Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,586,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $267.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $186.62 and a one year high of $268.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

