Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $194.25 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

