NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.46 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $34.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. NetEase has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

