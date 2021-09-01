Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dover by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dover by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average is $148.88. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

