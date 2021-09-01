Keel Point LLC Invests $993,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.