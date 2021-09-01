Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $26,000 in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.