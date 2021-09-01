Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $390.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $340.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.31.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $330.74 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

