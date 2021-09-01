Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Short Interest Update

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,020,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the July 29th total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HIMX stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $918,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

