CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Down 24.4% in August

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 569,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CFB opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $674.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

