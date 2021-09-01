Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rises By 37.5%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 184,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.