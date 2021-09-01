Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.