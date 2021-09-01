Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BWMX opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is presently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth about $11,325,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.