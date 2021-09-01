AIOZ Network One Day Volume Tops $3.29 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded up 30% against the US dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $39.09 million and $3.29 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,437,310 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

