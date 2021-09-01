Analysts Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Price Target at $168.20

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.20.

BCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.57. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth about $89,162,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194,377 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 10.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,334,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 399,233 shares during the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

