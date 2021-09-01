Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

YSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

YSG opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,229 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Yatsen by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

