CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 1,320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $657.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

