IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Volume Hits $42.05 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. IoTeX has a market cap of $685.67 million and approximately $42.05 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00241634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.11 or 0.00829135 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

