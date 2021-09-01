RB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Utz Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

