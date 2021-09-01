Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

