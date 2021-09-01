RB Capital Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE PIM opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.