RB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 207,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 385,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 148,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

