Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 3,798 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.