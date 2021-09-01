RB Capital Management LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $426.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $429.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

