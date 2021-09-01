RB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $634.58 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $643.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.23.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

