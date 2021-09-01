Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,687 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

