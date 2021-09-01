Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.13.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

