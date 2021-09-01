Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

CNI opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.