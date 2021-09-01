MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.42 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

