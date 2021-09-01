MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

ROK opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.52 and its 200 day moving average is $277.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $326.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,778 shares of company stock worth $7,118,478 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

