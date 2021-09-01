Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 561 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $251.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day moving average is $246.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $278,429 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.