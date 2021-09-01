Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 191.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 372,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 244,378 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 341.5% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $303.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

