Delta Investment Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.80. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.