The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.09

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.09 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.54). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.54), with a volume of 796,530 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

