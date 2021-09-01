SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $772.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

