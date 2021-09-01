Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 303.0 days.
Shares of EXCOF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.12.
