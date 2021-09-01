ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, ShipChain has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $293,840.77 and approximately $599.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

