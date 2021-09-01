Kemacoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $6,976.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019499 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001544 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

