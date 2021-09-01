Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

