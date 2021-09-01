Ramsay Health Care Limited Announces Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2792 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.16 target price on the stock.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

