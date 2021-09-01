Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Kimball International has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 million, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBAL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

