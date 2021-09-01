Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sandfire Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.14.
The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
