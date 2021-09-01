Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sandfire Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

